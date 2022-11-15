Bank of Hawaii Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,934,000 after acquiring an additional 492,549 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,940 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,326,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,926,000 after buying an additional 17,906 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after buying an additional 133,228 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.99. 19,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,057. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.95 and its 200-day moving average is $141.68. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

