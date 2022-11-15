Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,966,508 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 37.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966,508 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $451,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Thecla Sweeney acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. OTR Global raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.74.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $59.67. The stock had a trading volume of 63,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,331. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $62.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.80.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

