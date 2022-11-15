Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the October 15th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,474,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bantec, Inc operates as a distributor, construction, environmental, and drone company worldwide. It provides product procurement, distribution, and logistics services. The company also offers drones, drone accessories, accident reconstruction software, drone training, drone services, counter-drone technology, certificates of authorization, and waivers.

