Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Down 16.8% in October

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the October 15th total of 142,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Baosheng Media Group Stock Performance
BAOS remained flat at $0.95 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,339. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. Baosheng Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $5.44.
Baosheng Media Group Company Profile
