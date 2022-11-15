Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Down 16.8% in October

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the October 15th total of 142,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Baosheng Media Group Stock Performance

BAOS remained flat at $0.95 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,339. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. Baosheng Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $5.44.

Get Baosheng Media Group alerts:

Baosheng Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

Receive News & Ratings for Baosheng Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baosheng Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.