Barclays Boosts Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Price Target to $100.00

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DOX. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amdocs to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,357. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 1,015.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.