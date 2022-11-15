Barclays Lowers Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) to Underweight

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $6.00. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BSBR. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.70 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSBR opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89. Banco Santander has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 112,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter valued at $1,331,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 13,564 shares during the last quarter. 14.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

