Barclays Lowers Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) to Underweight

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $6.00. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.54% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BSBR. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.70 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.00.
Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BSBR opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89. Banco Santander has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)
Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile
Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.
