Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Short Interest Update

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the October 15th total of 26,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the second quarter worth $59,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth $371,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth $2,218,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Barfresh Food Group from $13.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Performance

About Barfresh Food Group

BRFH stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.58. 12,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,828. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10. Barfresh Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

