Baron Financial Group LLC Buys 1,633 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,052,000 after purchasing an additional 163,568 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 911,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,615,000 after purchasing an additional 76,145 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 26,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.96. The stock had a trading volume of 496,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,492,238. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.83.

