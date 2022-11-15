BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 33,220 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 383.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,680,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 325,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

BCE Price Performance

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE stock opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 114.81%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

