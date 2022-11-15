Beach Point Capital Management Sells 5,520 Shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Stock

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $15,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,031,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Beach Point Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Terran Orbital alerts:

On Friday, November 11th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,030 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $14,234.90.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 51,473 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $145,153.86.

On Monday, November 7th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,209 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $3,385.20.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Beach Point Capital Management sold 20,112 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $58,324.80.

On Monday, October 31st, Beach Point Capital Management sold 65,230 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $201,560.70.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 4,875 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $19,548.75.

On Monday, September 12th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 27,000 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $113,940.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 2,653 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $10,930.36.

On Thursday, August 18th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,620 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $7,306.20.

Terran Orbital Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LLAP traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.69. 12,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,916. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97. Terran Orbital Co. has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terran Orbital

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLAP. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

LLAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Terran Orbital from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Terran Orbital from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Terran Orbital

(Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.