Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Upgraded to Buy by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Friday.

Beam Global Price Performance

BEEM stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $34.51. The company has a market cap of $159.01 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Beam Global ( NASDAQ:BEEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 41.53% and a negative net margin of 78.95%. The company had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beam Global will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Global news, major shareholder Townsend Battery Partners, Llc sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $79,546.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,039,322 shares in the company, valued at $13,687,870.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Global

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 56.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

