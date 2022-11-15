Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Short Interest Up 16.4% in October

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the October 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BZLYF shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 685 ($8.05) to GBX 720 ($8.46) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 800 ($9.40) to GBX 835 ($9.81) in a research note on Monday. Investec upgraded shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 780 ($9.17) to GBX 789 ($9.27) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.43.

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BZLYF remained flat at $7.61 on Tuesday. Beazley has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Featured Articles

