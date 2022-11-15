bebe stores, inc. Declares Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:BEBE)

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

bebe stores has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

bebe stores Trading Down 2.6 %

OTCMKTS BEBE opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70. bebe stores has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

bebe stores Company Profile

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

