Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Shares of BHLB opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average of $27.22. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $108.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.25 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 19.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHLB. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Hovde Group began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 974.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 46.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

