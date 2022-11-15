Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.30-$7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.90.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BERY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

