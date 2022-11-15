Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 7,887 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Bessemer Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,887 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZPN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,905,000 after buying an additional 407,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,795,000 after buying an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,678,000 after buying an additional 36,999 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 96.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 527,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,161,000 after buying an additional 258,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,744,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZPN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AZPN traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.73. 269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,542. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.48 and a twelve month high of $263.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.95. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.