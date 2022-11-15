Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the October 15th total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Better Therapeutics

In other Better Therapeutics news, insider Frank Karbe purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Mark Heinen bought 23,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $46,303.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,868 shares in the company, valued at $85,103.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank Karbe bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Better Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Better Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Better Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Better Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 80,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. 7.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Better Therapeutics Price Performance

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Better Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTTX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 41,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,588. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. Better Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

About Better Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

