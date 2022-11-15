BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Update

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the October 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BetterLife Pharma Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BETRF remained flat at $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday. 31 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,385. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.97. BetterLife Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of neurological disorders in Canada and internationally. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.

Further Reading

