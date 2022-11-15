Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Down 6.3%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.80 and last traded at $27.05. Approximately 5,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 245,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BCYC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.18 and a quick ratio of 9.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

