Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Down 6.3%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.80 and last traded at $27.05. Approximately 5,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 245,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on BCYC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.
Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 7.3 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.18 and a quick ratio of 9.18.
Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics
About Bicycle Therapeutics
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.