Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $12.88

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.88, but opened at $14.63. Bilibili shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 172,660 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.68.

Bilibili Trading Up 23.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,888,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,134,000 after purchasing an additional 405,620 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,338,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,270,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,670,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,690,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,218 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 539.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,456,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares during the period. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

