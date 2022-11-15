Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Biocept Stock Up 4.3 %

BIOC stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $14.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Biocept

Biocept Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.69% of Biocept worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

