Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.
Biocept Stock Up 4.3 %
BIOC stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $14.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.72.
Biocept Company Profile
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
