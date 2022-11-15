Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Update

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 540,500 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the October 15th total of 431,500 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 357,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Biofrontera Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BFRI traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,205. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33. Biofrontera has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $14.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71.
Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 482.89%. The company had revenue of $4.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biofrontera will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biofrontera
About Biofrontera
Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biofrontera (BFRI)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.