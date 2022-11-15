Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Update

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 540,500 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the October 15th total of 431,500 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 357,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Biofrontera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BFRI traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,205. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33. Biofrontera has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $14.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 482.89%. The company had revenue of $4.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biofrontera will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biofrontera

About Biofrontera

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biofrontera by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biofrontera by 894.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biofrontera by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 259,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. 6.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.