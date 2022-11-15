Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 371,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 54,459 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Biogen were worth $75,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 510.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 81,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.71.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $299.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.97. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $305.48.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

