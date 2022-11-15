Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Short Interest Update

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the October 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:BNET traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Bion Environmental Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides waste treatment and resource recovery solutions for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Gen3Tech, a third-generation technology and business/technology platform, that remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy, fertilizer products, and clean water.

