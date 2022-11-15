Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Short Interest Update

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,212,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the October 15th total of 6,222,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BIREF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS BIREF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,845. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.97.
Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend
Birchcliff Energy Company Profile
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
