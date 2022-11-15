Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $44,913.05

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded up 342.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be purchased for about $3.41 or 0.00020024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Latinum has a market capitalization of $76.81 million and approximately $44,913.05 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Latinum Token Profile

Bitcoin Latinum was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

