BitDAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.99 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. BitDAO has a total market cap of $920.13 million and $8.99 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One BitDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001819 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.57 or 0.00578022 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,081.57 or 0.30102646 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BitDAO Token Profile

BitDAO launched on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.