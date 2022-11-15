BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Short Interest Down 24.9% in October

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 506,400 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the October 15th total of 673,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:BKCC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,573. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.19% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock Capital Investment
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.