BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Short Interest Down 24.9% in October

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 506,400 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the October 15th total of 673,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:BKCC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,573. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.48%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

