Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,766 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $21,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 421.8% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,011,000 shares of company stock worth $115,006,000 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.77 and its 200-day moving average is $97.94. The company has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.54 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Argus reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.43.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

