Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,200 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the October 15th total of 413,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ BLFY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 76,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,002. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $352.71 million, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Blue Foundry Bancorp in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.25 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.
Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.
