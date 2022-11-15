Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,200 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the October 15th total of 413,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLFY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 76,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,002. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $352.71 million, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Blue Foundry Bancorp in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.25 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Foundry Bancorp

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFY. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 224.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $126,000. 43.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.