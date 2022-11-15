BMO Capital Markets Lowers Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$11.50

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.25 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Superior Plus currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.55.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at C$10.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.33. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$9.44 and a 12 month high of C$14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$467,352.18.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Featured Stories

