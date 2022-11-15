BNB Price Hits $279.18 (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $279.18 or 0.01646293 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $44.66 billion and $1.15 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,974,149 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

