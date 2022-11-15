Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Boston Beer to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boston Beer from $331.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on Boston Beer from $334.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Boston Beer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.80.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of Boston Beer stock traded up $8.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $387.27. 103,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,678. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $287.00 and a 12-month high of $547.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.11.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $596.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $61,183.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,059.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $2,063,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,292.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $61,183.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $520,059.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,301 shares of company stock worth $2,179,060 over the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 166.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 733.3% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.