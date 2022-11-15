Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 443 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ESG Planning raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. ESG Planning now owns 3,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,075,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,070,000 after acquiring an additional 18,888 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $135.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.49. The stock has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 158.06%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

