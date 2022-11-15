Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 504 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,251 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,825,316,000 after buying an additional 678,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,324,648,000 after buying an additional 407,009 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 17.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,380,929,000 after buying an additional 930,290 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Netflix by 78.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after buying an additional 2,449,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 12.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,434,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,035,553,000 after buying an additional 588,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $299.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.61 and its 200 day moving average is $218.96.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.55.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

