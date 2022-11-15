Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 813 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Kroger by 176.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Kroger by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average of $48.20. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.74.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

