Boston Common Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,006,656,000 after purchasing an additional 194,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,740,000 after acquiring an additional 235,686 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,686,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,135,000 after acquiring an additional 80,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,564,000 after acquiring an additional 823,367 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.58.

Shares of DE opened at $406.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $122.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.13. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.