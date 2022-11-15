Boston Common Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 20.9% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 17.1% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,318 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,110,487 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $317,891,000 after purchasing an additional 80,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.96.

NKE stock opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $177.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

