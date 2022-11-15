Boston Common Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in Medtronic by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 17,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Medtronic by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 175,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after buying an additional 51,488 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

Medtronic Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $82.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $79.19 and a 52-week high of $119.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

