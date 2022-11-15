Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,345 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 8,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $82.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.79 and its 200 day moving average is $79.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Sony Group

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.