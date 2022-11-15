Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $5.66 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth $32,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 495.2% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 357.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AON

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.29.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $291.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.44 and its 200 day moving average is $278.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also

