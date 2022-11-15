Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $698,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,773 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

COP stock opened at $133.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.