Boston Family Office LLC Acquires 2,147 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,076 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $48,301,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Target by 26.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,323,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $280,792,000 after buying an additional 274,310 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Target by 12.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after buying an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 18,319.6% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 266,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT traded up $6.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.09. 248,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,548. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

