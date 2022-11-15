Boston Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,421 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.1% of Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ADBE traded up $6.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.14. 160,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,102,141. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $161.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

