Boston Family Office LLC Has $5.84 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,715 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 401.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Teradyne by 700.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.40. The stock had a trading volume of 61,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,245. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Teradyne to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

