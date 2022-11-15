Boston Family Office LLC Has $6.57 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.4% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $726,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5,084.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,182,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $59,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,213 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 46,791 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 771,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $39,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.64. 831,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,692,608. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $158.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

