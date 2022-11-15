Boston Family Office LLC Has $9.33 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,803 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $4.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $267.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,669. The company has a market cap of $195.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.12.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

