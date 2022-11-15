Boston Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 30,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:FLOT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,108,680 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.24. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

