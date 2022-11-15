Boston Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Stryker by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 532.4% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE SYK traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $220.92. 52,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,905. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.26. The firm has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.74.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.