Boston Family Office LLC Lowers Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Boston Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $19,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.24. The company had a trading volume of 56,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,001. The stock has a market cap of $80.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.80 and a 12-month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

